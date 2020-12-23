CORONAVIRUS IN WEST VIRGINIA: 2 deaths in Marshall County and 5 new cases

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — The Marshall County Health Department is announcing two deaths of residents associated to COVID-19. One was a 61-year-old female and the other was a 67-year-old male, both of whom were hospitalized at the time of their passing.

The Marshall County Health Department also received confirmation 5 new positive cases and 4 new probable cases. The Health Department continues to work on investigations and contact tracing.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 1541 confirmed cases and 270 probable cases, 388 of which are in isolation at home, 6 hospitalized, 45 associated deaths and 1372 whom have been released from isolation.

