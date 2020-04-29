Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus in West Virginia: Death toll rises to 40 statewide; 14 new cases of the virus

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports two new deaths and 14 new cases of COVID-19.

The current numbers as of 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 29, 2020, there have been 42,784 laboratory results received for the virus with:

  • 1,109 positive
  • 41,675 negative
  • 40 deaths
  • 545 recoveries

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 80-year old male from Kanawha County and a 95-year old female from Wayne County. 

“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease. We offer our sincere condolences to this family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.


CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (143), Boone (3), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (42), Fayette (12), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (9), Hardy (5), Harrison (30), Jackson (129), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (157), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (10), Nicholas (6), Ohio (27), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (85), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).

