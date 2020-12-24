CORONAVIRUS IN WEST VIRGINIA: Marshall County announces 1 new COVID death, 7 new positive cases

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — Marshall County Health Department received confirmation today of one death of a Marshall County resident associated to COVID-19, an 89-year-old female who was hospitalized at the time of her passing.

The Marshall County Health Department also received confirmation seven new positive cases and sevennew probable cases. The Health Department continues to work on investigations and contact tracing.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 1548 confirmed cases and 277 probable cases, 360 of which are in isolation at home, 8 hospitalized, 46 associated deaths and 1411 whom have been released from isolation.

The State of West Virginia has suspended free PCR testing until after the Christmas Holiday weekend.

PCR testing in Marshall County is available through Rapid Care in Benwood, MedExpress in Glen Dale and Wood Clinic in Moundsville.

Rapid testing is available through Wood Clinic, and MedExpress.