CORONAVIRUS IN WEST VIRGINIA: Ohio County announces 2 deaths, 22 new cases

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing two COVID-19 associated deaths for Wednesday.

One individual was a resident of a local long-term care facility and one individual was hospitalized at the time of their deaths.

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is also announcing 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County. Currently, the health department reports a total of 2631 cases, including 43 deaths.

Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continue for many of the reported cases.