CORONAVIRUS IN WEST VIRGINIA: Ohio County announces 26 new positive COVID cases

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County for Wednesday.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 2449 cases, including 37 deaths. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continue for many of the reported cases.

Starting Monday, December 28th, and running until December 29th, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics at three locations in Ohio County. The lab used for processing will have shorter hours for the holiday week, as a result, the department’s testing clinics are shorter.

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department COVID Testing

December 28th: 11:00am – 4:00pm December 29th: 9:00am – 11:00am

Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV Warwood Fire Station, Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue

Wheeling Island Fire Station, Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street