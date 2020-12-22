CORONAVIRUS IN WEST VIRGINIA: Ohio County announces 33 new positive COVID cases

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing thirty-three new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County for Monday.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 2399 cases, including 37 deaths. During the community mass testing today (12/21/2020), the health department performed 141 COVID-19 tests on Ohio Valley residents.

Starting Monday, December 21st, and running until December 22th, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics at three locations in Ohio County. The lab used for processing will have shorter hours for the holiday week, as a result, the department’s testing clinics are shorter.

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department COVID Testing

December 21st: 11:00am – 4:00pmDecember 22nd: 9:00am – 11:00am

Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV Warwood Fire Station, Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue

Wheeling Island Fire Station, Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street