CORONAVIRUS IN WEST VIRGINIA: One death and 32 new cases of COVID 19 in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing one COVID-19 associated death for Tuesday. The individual was a resident of a local long-term care facility at the time of their deaths.

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 2609 cases, including 40 deaths. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continue for many of the reported cases.

During the community mass testing today, the health department performed 51 COVID-19 tests on Ohio Valley residents.

Starting Monday, January 4th, and running until January 8th, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics at two locations in Ohio County.

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department COVID Testing

11:00am – 4:00pm

Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV Wheeling Island Fire Station, Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street