Coronavirus in WV: 10 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths confirmed

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 10new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths have been confirmed in the Mountain State.

The WV DHHR reports as of 10:00 a.m., April 27, 2020, 43,039 laboratory results have been received for COVID-19, with 1,063 positive cases, 41,976 negative tests and 36 deaths. DHHR has confirmed the death of a 92-year old woman and a 76-year old woman both from Jackson County.

“Our sincere condolences are extended to these families for their profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

The WV DHHR also says 457 West Virginians have recovered from their illness.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which the WV DHHR says it will report to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Delays may be experienced in reporting cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. The WV DHHR says it’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

Counties with confirmed cases of coronavirus include Barbour (4), Berkeley (133), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (4), Cabell (41), Fayette (10), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (8), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (72), Kanawha (155), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (18), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (82), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

(Editors Note: Brooke and Hancock Counties are claiming the DHHR has their numbers incorrect. With Brooke at 3 and Hancock at 7)

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, according to the WV DHHR.

The dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov contains West Virginia-specific data and now includes outbreak information for West Virginia’s nursing homes. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.