CORONAVIRUS IN WV: 17 new cases in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — Marshall County Health Department is announcing 17 new positive cases of Coronavirus and 2 probable cases in Marshall County.

The patients range in age from 20 to 90 years old.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 321 confirmed cases and 42 probable cases, 82 of which are in isolation at home, 4 hospitalized, 5 associated deaths and 253 whom have been released from isolation.

The health department is stressing that we all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus. They continue to urge all individuals to wear a face covering when in public when they are unable to maintain social distancing.

Marshall County Health Department will be conducting community testing at the Health Department on October 30, 2020 from 10:00am – 2:00pm.

You can pre-register at wv.getmycovidresult.com to speed

We will continue to keep you updated on COVID-19 cases across the Ohio Valley, so stay with 7News.