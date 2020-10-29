CORONAVIRUS IN WV: 20 new cases reported in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County.

Currently, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department reports a total of 586 cases this year, including nine deaths. The new cases include four from testing at two long term care facilities and three from testing at West Liberty University.

Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

