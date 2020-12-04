CORONAVIRUS IN WV: Marshall County adds 40 new positive cases

Moundsville, WV (WTRF) – The Marshall County Health Department is announcing 40 new positive COVID-19 cases.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 1206 confirmed cases and 190 probable cases, 358 of which are in isolation at home, 10 hospitalized, 33 associated deaths and 995 whom have been released from isolation.

Due to Marshall County remaining in an elevated status, the Health Department will continue with the listed testing

12/4/2020 10am – 2pm

12/5/2020 10am – 2pm

12/7/2020 10am – 2pm

12/8/2020 10am – 2pm

12/9/2020 10am – 2pm

12/10/2020 10am – 2pm

12/11/2020 10am – 2pm

All testing to be conducted at the Health Department.