CORONAVIRUS IN WV: Marshall County announces 2 new deaths, 13 positive, 10 probable cases

Marshall County, W.Va (WTRF) — The Marshall County Health Department is announcing 2 deaths of Marshall County residents associated to COVID-19.

One was a 70-year-old male who was hospitalized at the time of his passing and an 85-year-old female who was a resident of a long term care facility at the time of her passing.

The Marshall County Health Department also confirmed 13 new positive cases and 10 new probable cases. This brings Marshall County to a total of 978 confirmed cases and 155 probable cases, 386 of which are in isolation at home, 11 hospitalized, 25 associated deaths and 711 whom have been released from isolation.

Due to Marshall County remaining RED, the Health Department will continue with the listed testing:

11/30/2020 10am – 3pm

12/1/2020 10am – 3pm

12/2/2020 10am – 3pm

12/3/2020 10am – 3pm

12/4/2020 10am – 2pm

12/5/2020 10am – 2pm

All testing to be conducted at the Health Department.