CORONAVIRUS IN WV: Marshall County announces 34 new covid cases

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — The Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of 34 new positive and 5 probable cases in Marshall County.
Those positives who are asymptomatic range in age from teenager to 90 years old. Those reporting moderate symptoms to severe symptoms range in age from 20 to 70 years old.
They are also reporting an additional five probable cases.
This brings Marshall County to a total of 479 confirmed cases and 54 probable cases, 203 of which are in isolation at home, 8 hospitalized, 5 associated deaths and 318 whom have been released from isolation.
Community testing events will held at the following locations
November 6
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Marshall County Health Department
513 6th Street
Moundsville, WV
8:00 AM -12:00 PM
McMechen Volunteer Fire Department
811 Marshall St.
McMechen, WV
2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Cameron City Building
44 Main Street
Cameron, WV
November 7
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Marshall County Health Department
513 6th Street
Moundsville, WV
8:00 AM -12:00 PM
McMechen Volunteer Fire Department
811 Marshall St.
McMechen, WV
2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Cameron City Building
44 Main Street
Cameron, WV
