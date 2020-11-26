CORONAVIRUS IN WV: Ohio County announced 56 new positive cases

Ohio County, W.Va (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing 56 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County for Wednesday.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 1481 cases, including 18 deaths.

Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

During the community mass testing today, the health department performed 132 COVID-19 tests on Ohio Valley residents.

Starting Monday, November 30th and running until December 5th, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics at three locations in Ohio County.

Ohio County COVID Testing

November 30-December 5, 2020

11 am-4 pm

Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department

355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV

Warwood Fire Station, Station 9

1301 Richland Avenue

Wheeling Island Fire Station, Station 5

11 North Wabash Street