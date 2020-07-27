CORONAVIRUS IN WV: Ohio County announces 15 new cases

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) — Ohio County has confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases Monday evening.

The cases represent new cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 245 positive cases in the county, including three deaths. Case surveillance contact tracing and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

These cases are associated with resident and nonresident vacation travel, group events including family gatherings, and cases that were community spread.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department continues to monitor several local outbreaks.

Stay with 7News for the latest on the Coronavirus.