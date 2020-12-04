CORONAVIRUS IN WV: Ohio County announces 2 deaths and 46 new positive cases

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing two COVID-19 associated deaths for December 3, 2020. One individual was hospitalized at the time of their death the other was a resident of a local long term care facility at the time of their death.

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County for Thursday. Currently, the health department reports a total of 1790 cases, including 22 deaths.

Starting Monday, November 30th, and running until December 5th, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics at three locations in Ohio County.

Ohio County COVID Testing

November 30-December 5, 2020

11 am-4 pm

Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department

355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV

Warwood Fire Station, Station 9

1301 Richland Avenue

Wheeling Island Fire Station, Station 5

11 North Wabash Street