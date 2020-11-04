CORONAVIRUS IN WV: Ohio County announces 32 new cases

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing 32 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County for Wednesday, November 4.
Currently, the health department reports a total of 726 cases, including nine deaths. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.
During the community mass testing today (11/4/2020), the health department performed 144 COVID-19 tests on Ohio Valley residents.
Starting Monday, November 2nd and running until Saturday, November 7th, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics at three locations in Ohio County.
Ohio County COVID Testing
November 2 – 7, 2020
11am-4pm
Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department
355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV
West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department
1333 Van meter Way, West Liberty WV
Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5
11 North Wabash Street
The free clinics are for those with or without symptoms and no insurance is needed. Participants need to bring a driver’s license, photo ID or other proof of address. No residency restrictions.
