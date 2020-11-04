CORONAVIRUS IN WV: Ohio County announces 32 new cases

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing 32 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County for Wednesday, November 4. 

Currently, the health department reports a total of 726 cases, including nine deaths. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.  

During the community mass testing today (11/4/2020), the health department performed 144 COVID-19 tests on Ohio Valley residents.   

Starting Monday, November 2nd and running until Saturday, November 7th, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics at three locations in Ohio County. 

Ohio County COVID Testing

November 2 – 7, 2020

11am-4pm

Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department

355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV

West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department

1333 Van meter Way, West Liberty WV

Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5

11 North Wabash Street

The free clinics are for those with or without symptoms and no insurance is needed. Participants need to bring a driver’s license, photo ID or other proof of address. No residency restrictions. 

This is a developing story so stay with 7News for any updates.  

