CORONAVIRUS IN WV: Ohio County cases increase by nine

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing nine new positive cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 221 positive cases, including three deaths. Case surveillance contact tracing and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

These cases are associated with resident and nonresident vacation travel, group events including family gatherings, and cases that were community spread.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department continues to monitor several local outbreaks.

