Coroner: Woman who died in jail swallowed unknown substance

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (AP) — A coroner says a woman who died in a county jail in Ohio ingested a package containing a yet unknown substance.

The Coshocton Tribune reports Tuscarawas County Coroner Jeff Cameron says it could take six to eight weeks for the completion of toxicology tests to determine what 21-year-old Megan Larrick swallowed last week.

Larrick was found unresponsive in her cell Thursday evening at the Tuscarawas County Jail in the northeast Ohio city of New Philadelphia.

She had been arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court to address community control sanctions for a misdemeanor conviction.

Larrick, of New Philadelphia, was booked into the jail early Thursday. Police officers who took her to jail said she was alert and talkative at the time.