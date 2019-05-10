Cost cuts offer Benwood officials hope for Bellaire Bridge demolition

Officials announced new advancements in the possible demolition of the Bellaire Bridge.

There has been a lot of controversy about tearing the bridge down due to disagreements of who should foot the bill for the nearly $3 million domolition project since the bridge’s owner Lee Chaklos filed bankruptcy in 2018.

Benwood Police Chief, Frank Longwell told 7News, the City of Benwood has been able to trim down that cost to about $1.5 million, strenghthening the possibility bringing the bridge down for good.

“The latest is we did trim the demolition cost. The piers can stay in the water which would save about a million dollars. The concrete can be recycled locally. However it comes down to about 1.5 million dollars to remove it. There’s about 1 million dollars in scrap on that bridge right now,” said Longwell.

Longwell said he’s been communicating with Federal Judge Marbly out of Columbus,Ohio about where this money is going to come from.

The Bellaire Bridge is privately owned which eliminates some state funding options.

The privately owned bridge has been closed since 1991 and has since proposed a public safety threat due to its corroding exterior crumbling apart nearly every day, according to officials.

This is an on-going story. We’ll keep you in the loop.