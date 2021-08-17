Could a fake vaccine card land you in jail?

Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

As COVID-19 cases spike across the country, there’s a new problem.

People are trying to get their hands on fake vaccine cards.

But lying about getting the shots could mean time in jail.

“There is a new surge, an unfortunate surge, in counterfeit COVID cards.” Chuck Schumer – (D) Senate Majority Leader

Fake vaccine cards may not seem like they can lead to major consequences, but using or making them comes with it’s own set of legal charges.

Acting United States attorney Randolph J. Bernard says if you make a fake card, you could end up in prison.

“You could be imprisoned for up to five years imprisonment for falsely using a government seal and if anybody’s looked at those cards, they do have a CDC seal.” Randolph J. Bernard – Acting United States Attorney

Add more jail time for creating and distributing the card.

“That could be wire fraud which is up to 20 years imprisonment.” Randolph J. Bernard – Acting United States Attorney

Even just using one for your benefit can tack more onto a sentence.

“If they were using it to gain government services, for examples healthcare services, that’s another five year offense.” Randolph J. Bernard – Acting United States Attorney

He says if you don’t want to get the vaccine, you just have to deal with the consequences.

“If you don’t want to get the vaccine, that’s fine. You just have to deal with the repercussions which include masking and testing. That seems to be a fair trade compared to going to prison or being fined.” Randolph J. Bernard – Acting United States Attorney

The FBI says buying one of these counterfeit cards could come with other unexpected problems.

“If you fall for one of these and buy a card thinking, I’m not going to get this shot and I’m going to get this card, they now have your financial information.” FBI

Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer said he wants the federal government to get involved to stop this problem in its tracks.

“So today, I am urging a federal crackdown on these counterfeit COVID cards.” Chuck Schumer – (D) Senate Majority Leader

So before you buy or make a fake COVID vaccine card, think of the consequences it carries.