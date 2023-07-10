When you think of international smoking pot days, most people think of 4/20. There might be a new date added to the holiday calendar for the cannabis industry and that’s July 10.

Why July 10?

Lauren Fontein, a co-founder of The Artist Tree, a California-based chain of cannabis retail stores told the HuffPost that “710 is an inside joke for ‘OIL’ by inverting the letters and turning them upside down.”

710 is different from 4/20 because 420 is more general and centers around all forms of cannabis. 710 focuses on cannabis oil, concentrates, extracts, and dabs. In fact, some refer to 710 as International Dab Day, according to the Culta Blog.

Also, another holiday that the marijuana community celebrates is “Weed Wednesday,” which is the day before Thanksgiving.