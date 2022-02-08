Could pothole damage costs be paid by the state?

(WTRF) – If you’ve ever hit a pothole and damaged your car, listen up.

West Virginia will help cover the repair costs of a vehicle that is damaged due to a pothole on a state road.

The state will pay for either the deductible or total repair cost depending on your insurance coverage.

Attorney Diana Crutchfield said having pictures, an appraisal, an estimate and a declaration page from your insurance company can help smooth out the lengthy process.

First thing you want to do is notice where it is, maybe there are land marks around. Some people can stop and have the ability to stop and take a picture and others don’t, so you want to get the location of the pot hole, that helps, and make sure it’s on a state road. Diana Crutchfield, 7News Legal Analyst

You also don’t need a lawyer for these types of claims.

To file a claim on a state road, go to claims.wvlegislature.gov.

If you do hit a pothole on a city road you will need to contact the city to see how to proceed.