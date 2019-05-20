Council reinstates Herron as Wheeling City Manager

Update 7:10 pm 5/21/19

Wheeling City Council voted 5-2 to reinstate Robert Herron as City Manager with certain provisions.

After Herron and members of the public had the chance to address City Council, members went into executive session for nearly an hour before the vote.

“I’ve thought about this, what’s best for the City of Wheeling going forward and what’s best for the City Council to get the things done that it wants to get done,” said Mayor Glenn Elliott. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with Mr. Herron, once we bring him back, assuming this resolution approves and assuming the last chance agreement is signed with the conditions so stated.”

“I wish that I could support it, but I didn’t hear enough from you that lets me do that, regrettably,” said Councilwoman Wendy Scatterday during the meeting.

Scatterday and Melinda Koslik voted against the motion to reinstate Herron.

Herron will be reinstated with a last chance agreement and will not be able to drive any city vehicle.

He also must hire an assistant city manager within 45 days of restarting.

“Earlier tonight I did publicly apologize, and I’d like to do it again, for my actions which were completely unacceptable,” Herron told 7News after the meeting. “I’ve taken the steps to recognize the issues that I have and will continue from here on out to make sure that those issues are addressed, and continually addressed, and that this never happens again.”

Council has not decided upon a start date.

Council has not decided upon a start date.

Suspended Wheeling City Manager, Robert Herron, spoke in front of city council today.

Herron said “I take full responsibility for my actions. There’s no one else but me to blame for these circumstances.”

Herron stated he is healthy and he hopes for the opportunity to make amends to the citizens of Wheeling.

He also released the following written statement:

“I sincerely apologize to City Council, Wheeling city employees, my wife and family, and most of all, the citizens of the great city of Wheeling for my unacceptable actions on March 9th. I thank God each day that no one was hurt, I fully recognize and regret the severity of my actions. As City Manager, I know and accept that I am held to a high standard. As a family man and father of three, I’ve always tried to do the best I can and live my life with honor and dignity. I clearly failed on March 9th. I cannot express enough, my deep remorse for my behavior that evening. I made a serious error in judgement and needlessly put the public and myself at risk. I ask for forgiveness as I learn from my mistake. The incident along with counseling, made me aware that I have an affliction with alcohol. This will be a life long illness that I am now prepared to deal with an manage. I spent over 30 days at a Rehabilitation Center near Pittsburgh, I learned that I am one of the millions of Americans that have a predisposition to abuse alcohol.”

Mayor Glen Elliot said the council will further discuss the situation in executive session at the end of the meeting.

___________________________________________________________________________________

Update 10:30 am 5/21/19

Suspended City Manager of Wheeling, Robert Herron, is expected to speak at the Wheeling Council Meeting tonight. The meeting starts at 5:30. We will have coverage of the meeting on WTRF.com

—————————————————————————————————————————————-

Suspended City Manager of Wheeling, Robert Herron plead guilty to the offense of driving under the influence, non -aggravated, first offense.

Herron was sentenced to 104 hours of community service.

Herron also consented to the suspension of his motor vehicle operator’s license, participation in the West Virginia driver safety and treatment program and issuance of an interlock restricted operator’s license for ten and a half months.

Herron crashed into a van carrying a group of college athletes on 16th and Market Streets on March 9th. No one was reportedly injured.