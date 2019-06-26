Countdown to Saint Clairsville Community Day

Saint Clairsville Community Day is the second of many stops for summer festivals, fairs and community days.

Riesbeck’s and Unified Bank are coming together this year as sponsors for one big community day for Saint Clairsville.

The festivities kick off at the old fairgrounds on at 4 PM on Saturday with Councilwoman Linda Jordan singing the National Anthem.

There will be dunking booths, food vendors, an inflatable bouncy house and games for the kids.

Enjoy live music from Chicago band Sushi Roll at 6-9 PM and be sure to stick around for fireworks afterwards to wrap up the community day.

Keep an eye out for what festival, fair or community day that we will be highlighting next!