Country Club Rehabilitation Campus hosting fair for community

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) - The Country Club Rehabilitation Campus will host a community health and resource fair Tuesday.

Attendees will enjoy a fun day of education, information, and community resources.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. and finish things up around 2 p.m.

For more information, please contact 740-676-2300.