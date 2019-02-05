Country Club Rehabilitation Campus hosting fair for community
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) - The Country Club Rehabilitation Campus will host a community health and resource fair Tuesday.
Attendees will enjoy a fun day of education, information, and community resources.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. and finish things up around 2 p.m.
For more information, please contact 740-676-2300.
