County Auditor remembered as capable, kind & helpful

It was a sad, subdued day at the Belmont County Courthouse, as officeholders and employees learned that County Auditor Roger Conroy died.

People remembered him as capable, friendly and helpful.

The county commission held an emergency meeting Tuesday morning after learning the news.Commissioner Jerry Echemann said technically they had five days to appoint an interim auditor, but they chose to do it quickly because under the law, the auditor’s office can’t operate without an auditor in place.

They named Sheila Turner as interim auditor, saying she has experience and knowledge, having worked in the office for years.We spoke with Turner but she declined to comment, saying that everyone in the office was still very emotional.

Echemann says ultimately it will be up to the Democratic Central Committee to name a long-term replacement for Conroy.They have until later this summer to do that.