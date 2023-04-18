A couple is dead after they allegedly committed suicide by beheading with a homemade guillotine, according to reports.

The beheading occurred in a hut at the couple’s farm in Vinchhiya village in the western state of Gujarat.

According to Hindustan Times, Hemubhai Makwana (38) and his wife Hansaben (35) created a homemade guillotine to sacrifice themselves in a sacrificial ritual

The contraption was made so that the heads of the couple would roll into a fire altar after they were beheaded.

The couple also allegedly left a suicide note asking for their relatives to care for their parents and children.