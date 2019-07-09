Breaking News
Court: Trump can’t block users on Twitter

The second US circuit court of appeals in New York said Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s practice of blocking users on Twitter violates the first amendment.

The Court calls it discrimination and unconstitutional because he would block people whose views he disagrees with.

Lawyers successfully argued that Trump’s personal account is an extension of his office.

Trump uses his Twitter for official and non-official announcements — something else the court points out.

Trump hasn’t commented on the ruling.

