COVD-19 Testing at Laughlin Chapel today and tomorrow

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- The National Guard is testing anyone in the area for COVID-19 today and tomorrow from 9 AM to 4 PM at Laughlin Chapel on 18th Street in East Wheeling.

You don’t need a physicians order, you don’t need to show any symptoms and you can even walk up but you will need to register with a valid ID to be tested.

You can also drive thru if possible and Health officials even said they saw someone bike through to get tested.

This is one of the many high density sites that were recently ordered to be placed by the Governor; other locations today include McDowell and Harrison County.

Officials say it’s quick and easy to get tested and there is no excuse to say you couldn’t.

This testing is also an addition to our standing clinic which Wheeling Hospital operates out at the park. That still runs, they’re seeing more symptomatic and individuals for pre-op. So there is a lot of testing options and there’s no excuse to go and say ‘I couldn’t get one.’ You can come here, it’s free, it’s quick drive up or out at the park. Howard Gamble | Administrator, Ohio County Health Department

Once you are registered, the test only takes a couple of minutes and you will receive your results in a couple of days.