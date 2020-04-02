COVID-19 not stopping Ebbert Farm Market

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- The Corona Virus has adjusted lifestyles all over the nation but for a certain group of people their “normal” is still the same.

The American farmer goes to work everyday. And calves are being born, cows are being milked, produce is being planted and fruit trees are being trimmed. Everything is going on as normal. Jerry Ebbert – Owner​

And for right now normal is what these farmers are holding onto.​

COVID-19 has not put a stop to their every day jobs​ but on a farm they typically…​

Self-isolate. Jerry Ebbert – Owner​

They also have the beloved Ebberts Market. ​

Although the virus is not predicted to last till open day in Mid-July . They still plan to take extra precautions. ​

We are also going to be very cautious as far as sanitation things like cleaning the counters and shopping carts. And we are going to urge our customers just please you don’t have to touch everything. It is a human thing to touch things squeeze things but with what we have just been through we are going to have to be a little more cautious. Lova Ebbert – Owner​

Owner Lova Ebbert also says although she is a hugger she is willing to give up her hugs ​to keep their customers safe.​

We don’t know we’ve never been through this before as everybody else there’s thing we don’t know about how it is going to be. But yes I think we are going to be picking up some better habits on hygiene and cleanliness that we will persist for many years because of this. Jerry Ebbert – Owner​

The Ebbert’s will be opening the farm market in Mid-July​. They are hoping life will be back to normal then and are excited to see all of their customer’s faces.​