COVID-friendly Wedding Venue Opens In Warwood

WARWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) Are you looking to get married at a smaller, safer wedding venue?

The coronavirus has made getting married difficult for some couples.

A newer concept called micro weddings has found its way to Warwood.

This affordable, intimate, and stress-free wedding can be as little as $600.

“It is really nice to have an all-inclusive package especially financially for the area. When you think about it you must piece everything together, the time that it takes and the cost of that. With COVID, some different things that have happened are a lot of minimizing your group of people. So, this is good because it appeals to that minimization.” Amanda Witter, Co-Owner of Micro Weddings by Mandy Witt

The predesigned ceremony holds up to 45 guests.

Micro Wedding’s by Mandy Witt offers several different additions such as a photographer, a cake, invitations, and more.

Witter say the intimate gathering allows the focus to be fully on the couple getting married and their love.