BELMONT COUNTY, O.H. (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department has confirmed one new death as of Wednesday. This is confirmed to be a male in his 90’s.

They also are announcing 47 new positive cases. This brings the total to 1,649 cases. 769 residents are isolated, 835 have recovered, and 16 are hospitalized.

226 tests were performed today at the Drive through testing sire in Belmont County.