COVID IN WEST VIRGINIA: 30 new cases in Marshall County

Marshall County, W.Va (WTRF) — The Marshall County Health Department is announcing 30 new positive and 3 new probable cases of COVID-19 in Marshall County.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 623 confirmed cases and 78 probable cases, 261 of which are in isolation at home, 10 hospitalized, 8 associated deaths and 422 whom have been released from isolation.

Community testing at Cameron has been cancelled ongoing due to need for the National Guard in other communities at this time. Community testing event will be held at the following location:

November 13-14

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Marshall County Health Department

513 6th Street

Moundsville, WV