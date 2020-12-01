COVID IN WEST VIRGINIA: Marshall County announces 2 new deaths and 43 new positive cases

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) — The Marshall County Health Department is announcing the confirmation of 2 deaths of Marshall County residents associated to COVID-19.

One of the deaths was an 80-year-old male who was hospitalized at the time of his passing and the other was a 99-year-old male who was a resident of a long term care facility at the time of his passing.

The Marshall County Health Department also received confirmation 43 new positive cases and 15 new probable cases. This brings Marshall County to a total of 1110 confirmed cases and 176 probable cases, 421 of which are in isolation at home, 14 hospitalized, 27 associated deaths and 824 whom have been released from isolation.

Due to Marshall County remaining in an elevated status, the Health Department will continue with the listed testing:

12/1/2020 10am – 3pm

12/2/2020 10am – 3pm

12/3/2020 10am – 3pm

12/4/2020 10am – 2pm

12/5/2020 10am – 2pm

All testing to be conducted at the Health Department.

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit their Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV