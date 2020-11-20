COVID IN WEST VIRGINIA: Marshall County announces 55 new cases, 15 new in long-term living

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — The Marshall County Health Department has received confirmation of 55 new positive cases, 15 of which are associated with long term care.

The Health Department continues to work on investigations and contact tracing.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 855 confirmed cases and 110 probable cases, 394 of which are in isolation at home, 13 hospitalized, 13 associated deaths and 545 whom have been released from isolation.

Due to Marshall County going RED, the Health Department will continue with the listed testing:

11/20 Friday

11/21 Saturday

10am – 2pm

Marshall County Health Department