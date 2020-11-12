COVID IN WEST VIRGINIA: Marshall County announces one new death and 32 new cases

Marshall County, W.Va (WTRF) — Marshall County Health Department received confirmation today of the eighth death of a Marshall County resident associated to COVID-19. This was a 95-year-old female who was a resident of a long-term care facility at the time of her passing.

They also announced 32 new positive cases of COVID-19 and six probably cases. This brings Marshall County to a total of 593 confirmed cases and 75 probable cases, 266 of which are in isolation at home, 9 hospitalized, 8 associated deaths and 385 whom have been released from isolation.

The Health Department says they continue to work on investigations and contact tracing. Due to the extraordinary demand on the staff, they will not be providing a detailed listing of each of these cases at this time due to these time constraints.

Community testing at Cameron has been cancelled ongoing due to need for the National Guard in other communities at this time. Community testing events will be held at the following locations

November 12

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Marshall County Health Department

513 6th Street

Moundsville, WV

November 13-14

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Marshall County Health Department

513 6th Street

Moundsville, WV

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840.

