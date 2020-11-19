COVID IN WEST VIRGINIA: Marshall County announces three new deaths, 41 new positive cases

Marshall County, W.Va (WTRF) — The Marshall County Health Department is announcing confirmation of three deaths of Marshall County residents associated to COVID-19.

Those being a 74-year-old male who was a resident of a long term care facility, a 92-year-old female who was a resident of a long term care facility and an 83-year-old male who was hospitalized.

The Marshall County Health Department also received confirmation of 41 new positive cases and 10 new probable cases.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 800 confirmed cases and 116 probable cases, 375 of which are in isolation at home, 9 hospitalized, 13 associated deaths and 518 whom have been released from isolation.

Due to Marshall County going RED, the Health Department will continue with the listed testing:

11/19 Thursday

1pm – 5pm

Marshall County Health Department

11/20 Friday

11/21 Saturday

10am – 2pm

Marshall County Health Department