COVID IN WEST VIRGINIA: Ohio County announces 19 new cases

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 489 cases, including 12 probable cases and eight deaths. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

A single positive COVID-19 case has been identified at Wheeling Central Catholic High School. The case is a teacher who tested positive on 10/20/20. The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department and school officials have investigated and identified students and staff that were direct contacts. Those individuals were contacted and placed in quarantine.

Two new positive COVID-19 cases have been identified at Wheeling Park High School. Both cases are students that tested positive on 10/20/20. The health department and school officials have investigated and identified staff that were direct contacts. Those individuals have been contacted and placed in quarantine.

