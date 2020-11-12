COVID IN WEST VIRGINIA: Ohio County announces 59 new positive cases

.

Ohio County, W.Va (WTRF) — Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing 59 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County for Wednesday, November 11.

This includes 16 cases that are linked to a long term care center.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 941 cases, including ten deaths. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

During the community mass testing Wednesday, the health department performed 171 COVID-19 tests on Ohio Valley residents.

Starting Monday, November 9th and running until Saturday, November 14th, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics at three locations in Ohio County.

Ohio County COVID Testing

November 9 – 14, 2020

11am-4pm

Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department

355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV

Warwood Fire Station, Station 9 (NEW LOCATION)

1301 Richland Avenue

Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5

11 North Wabash Street

The free clinics are for those with or without symptoms and no insurance is needed. Participants need to bring a driver’s license, photo ID or other proof of address. No residency restrictions.