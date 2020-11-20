COVID IN WEST VIRGINIA: Ohio County announces 64 new cases

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County for Thursday.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 1255 cases, including 16 deaths.

During the community mass testing today (11/19/2020), the health department performed 277 COVID-19 tests on Ohio Valley residents.     

Starting Monday, November 16th and running until Saturday, November 21st, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics at three locations in Ohio County.    

Ohio County COVID Testing

November 16-21, 2020

11am-4pm

Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department

355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV

Warwood Fire Station, Station 9

1301 Richland Avenue

Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5

11 North Wabash Street

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter