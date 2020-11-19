COVID IN WEST VIRGINIA: Ohio County announces one new death, 44 new positive cases

OHIO COUNTY, W.V.A (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing one new COVID-19 associated death for November 18, 2020.  The individual was a resident of a long-term care center in Wheeling at the time of their death.   

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department announced 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County on Tuesday.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 1192 cases, including 16 deaths.

During the community mass testing today (11/18/2020), the health department performed 162 COVID-19 tests on Ohio Valley residents.     

Starting Monday, November 16th and running until Saturday, November 21st, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics at three locations in Ohio County. 

Ohio County COVID Testing

November 16-21, 2020

11am-4pm

Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department

355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV

Warwood Fire Station, Station 9

1301 Richland Avenue

Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5

11 North Wabash Street

  

