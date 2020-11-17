COVID IN WEST VIRGINIA: Two new deaths and 36 confirmed cases in Ohio County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department announced two new COVID-19 associated deaths on Monday. One was a resident of a long-term care center in Wheeling and the other was hospitalized at the time of their death.

They are also announcing 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County. Currently, the health department reports a total of 1102 cases, including 14 deaths. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

Starting Monday, November 16th and running until Saturday, November 21st, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics at three locations in Ohio County.

Ohio County COVID Testing

November 16-21, 2020

11am-4pm

Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department

355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV

Warwood Fire Station, Station 9

1301 Richland Avenue

Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5

11 North Wabash Street