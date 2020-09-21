COVID IN WV: Ohio County confirms 6 new positive cases

Ohio County, W.Va (WTRF) — Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing six new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County.

According to officials, the health department reports a total of 362 cases, including seven probable cases and six deaths. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department also announced that during the mass community Covid-19 testing clinic today at the Highlands, 238 tests were yielded.

