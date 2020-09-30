COVID IN WV: One new death in Ohio County

Ohio County, W.Va (WTRF) — Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing the seventh death in Ohio County.

The resident passed from complications related to COVID-19, and was a resident of a long term care center at the time of their death.

The health department is also announcing four new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County. Currently, the health department reports a total of 377 cases, including seven probable cases and seven deaths.

Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

