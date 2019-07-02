Crash in Jefferson County kills a four-year-old girl

The Steubenville Post of The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a four-year-old girl

The four-year-old, who was in a child booster seat, was transported to Trinity Hospital in Steubenville, Ohio and then flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh where she was pronounced dead.

A trooper said a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Christopher A. Ogden, 25, of Bloomingdale was traveling eastbound at around 15 mph because it had a flat tire. A Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by Jerry L. Gill, 49, of Hermitage, Pa., came upon the slow-moving Ogden vehicle and struck it in the rear traveling at 69 mph, the patrol reported and from our news partner, Herald-Star

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected

The crash remains under investigation.