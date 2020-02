CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) -- Some Democrats in the State House are taking issue with the speed - or lack of - for bills moving through the legislature. They are calling for final action on foster care reform, dealing with homelessness, drug prevention and poverty. The annual 60-day session is nearly half-over.

"So we feel like time is unfortunately running out this Legislative Session, and it's time to act on our West Virginia values now. So we want to use this time to drill down on some specific public policy proposals," said State Sen. Stephen Baldwin, (D) Greenbrier.