Crime Stoppers hosts 1st annual Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser

ST. CLAIRSVILLE W.Va (WTRF) The 1st Annual Crime Stoppers cornhole tournament and food truck event took place today. First place won a trophy and $300.

The purpose of the tournament was to help raise money for the Crime Stoppers organization. Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley is a community program that allows citizens to provide anonymous information about criminal activity to help keep their neighborhoods and cities safe.

Chief Deputy of Belmont County, James Zusack says that this group’s work is valued and keeping it up and running is important.

Wheeling and Ohio united together, both sides of the river for Crime Stoppers. This is a fundraiser to help raise money for Crime Stoppers of the Upper Ohio Valley. We have a lot of tips so far, within a year, so it is working out really good. We would like to keep it going. James Zusack, Chief Deputy Belmont County Sheriff Office

In case you missed this one, they will be having a gold outing as an additional fundraiser on October 9 at Belmont Hills Country Club.