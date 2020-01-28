$1 million bond set for prisoner escapee at Trinity Hospital

Crime

by: WTRF Staff

Posted: / Updated:

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A Steubenville man who escaped police custody before stealing a doctor’s car at Trinity Hospital plead not guilty to resisting arrest on Monday.

Richard Schoomover remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

Schoomover will return to the courtroom Thursday morning for his premininary hearing.

He faces several felony charges, including aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Click Here To Enter!

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter