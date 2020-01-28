$1 million bond set for prisoner escapee at Trinity Hospital

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A Steubenville man who escaped police custody before stealing a doctor’s car at Trinity Hospital plead not guilty to resisting arrest on Monday.
Richard Schoomover remains in jail on a $1 million bond.
Schoomover will return to the courtroom Thursday morning for his premininary hearing.
He faces several felony charges, including aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property.
