TULSA, Oklahoma (WTRF) — One teenager is dead and another was critically wounded following a shooting at a high school football homecoming game in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to ABC News.

The alleged shooter, a 17-year-old black male, is still at large and believed to be armed and dangerous, say police.

The shooting happened Friday night around 10 p.m. at McClain High School “during McLain’s homecoming football game in front of a crowd on hundreds against Miami High School,” according to ABC News.

The incident reportedly happened near the school tennis courts and not at the actual game, say reports.

Police responded to the scene and found two victims, both 17-years-old. One teen was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition. That teen’s condition has now improved to stable.

Captain Richard Meulenberg of the Tulsa Police Department said at a briefing that this was one of four homicides in the city on Friday alone.

Police are reviewing surveillance tapes of the scene, and the incident remains under investigation by homicide detectives.